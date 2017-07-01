Football star Leo Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in stunning Argentina ceremony The Barcelona player wed his long-term partner Antonela on Friday

International football star Lionel Messi has married his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo, in a romantic ceremony attended by celebrities and stars of the football world. Barcelona player Messi, 30, known as the world’s best footballer, wed Antonela, 29, on Friday in the city of Rosario in Argentina.

Famous names Cesc Fabregas and singer Shakira were among the star-studded guest list on the big day to watch the childhood sweethearts marry. Lionel – nickname Leo – and Antonela have known each other since they were five years old and first started dating when Leo was 20. They are parents to two boys, Thiago and Mateo.

Antonela's dress is by designer Rosa Clará

Antonela looked beautiful in her mermaid-style wedding gown by Spanish bridalwear designer Rosa Clará. The dress, which took over 200 hours to make, featured a deep-plunge sweetheart neckline with delicate lace straps and a figure-flattering back with subtle tattoo effect and guipure lace appliqués. Following the ceremony, the bride changed into a second Rosa Clará gown for the reception at the Hotel Pullman Rosario City Center. Her second dress was adorned with hand-crafted jewel-beaded embroidery, front and back V-necklines and a split-style skirt.

Wedding guests Xavi Hernández, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol and their wives

Around 260 guests were said to have attended the wedding, with many police on duty at the lavish event. The Mail Online report that mobile phones were banned at the wedding, with staff asked to keep details of the day secret. The paper also revealed that Messi arranged for Argentinian singer Abel Pintos to sing Antonela’s favourite song Sin Principio ni final at the end of the ceremony. While female guests are said to have been asked to bring three dresses each in the event of matching another guest’s outfit. We wish Leo and Antonela all the best for their life together.