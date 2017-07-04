Pixie Geldof and her husband George Barnett make first appearance since wedding day Pixie Geldof and George Barnett tied the knot in Majorca in June

Pixie Geldof and her husband, George Barnett, have made their first appearance together since exchanging nuptials in Deia, Majorca, back in June. The couple looked relaxed and happy together as they attended the evian Live Young suite at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday, before watching a match together. Pixie looked gorgeous in a long, red-and-white striped dress, while showing off her natural beauty with a fresh faced look. The model wore her shoulder-length dark hair up in a ponytail, and was spotted smiling with her new husband, who was dressed smart yet casually in a suit with an open necked shirt.

Pixie and George attended Wimbledon together

Pixie and George tied the knot back in June in a lavish ceremony with famous friends including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Nick Grimshaw among those in attendance. Pixie's closest friends Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe were bridesmaids for the special day. According to the Metro, the wedding took place in the grounds of a former monastery, with the ceremony held in the historical Son Marroig estate in a beautiful marble folly.

Pixie and George laughed together during a Wimbledon match

