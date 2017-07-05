Olly Murs shares adorable birthday video of nephew Louie Louie, six, is the son of Olly's sister Fay

Olly Murs is such a proud uncle! On Wednesday, the Unpredictable singer shared a sweet throwback video of his young nephew Louie in celebration of the little boy's sixth birthday. The family clip shows Olly sat on the floor, with little Louie repeatedly coming over to him to give him kisses. Louie, who is still a toddler at the time, can even be heard saying 'mwah' every time he kisses his uncle – much to Olly's delight. Alongside the video, the musician wrote: "Louie is 6 today! I remember when I got kisses on tap!"

Louie is the eldest son of Olly's sister Fay. In December 2015, Fay welcomed her second boy, with Olly announcing the arrival of nephew Quinntyn on Instagram, along with a sweet photo showing him cuddling the tiny newborn. "Awwww I'm a super proud uncle today!!" he wrote alongside the snapshot, which sees him gazing lovingly down at the newest family member. "Little Baby Quinntyn… 8lbs of love…Can't hug him enough… my lil 'Quinny'."

Olly, 33, certainly shares a special bond with the two little boys. Speaking in 2013 about his most prized possession, he told the Mail Online: "A series of four photos of my two-year-old nephew Louie. He's my sister Fay's child and he made me an uncle for the first time. He brings sunshine into my life." More recently, he has been seen performing on stage this year wearing customised ear-pieces, decorated with the faces of his young nephews.