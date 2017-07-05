Christine Bleakley reveals she had a stalker who thought they were married The Loose Women star's husband Frank Lampard had to intervene

Christine Bleakley has opened up about the terrifying time she had a stalker who was convinced he was married to her. The Loose Women panellist spoke about her ordeal on Wednesday's show, revealing that her husband Frank Lampard had to intervene. "I was away filming and Frank was with me," said Christine, 38. "There was a chap who had been trying to get in contact with me for a while – he thought we were married."

She added: "There were obviously problems in his own life and his own mind. He randomly turned up at the hotel we were staying in, which does freak you out because you think there's a sense of someone knowing where you are. Frank did go out and said, 'Look, you've got to stop this. This isn't normal behaviour'. We haven't heard anything since."

Christine admitted she was 'freaked out' by her stalker

The Loose Women stars were talking about their experiences with stalking. Penny Lancaster, who recently renewed her wedding vows with Rod Stewart, admitted that she was tailgated by a car 11 years ago when she had just given birth to her son Alistair. "I had my newborn in the back of my car and I was followed by two cars which were parked outside my house," said Penny. "Every lane I took, this car was right up behind me. I couldn't even see number plates because it was so dangerously close."

Her assistant phoned the police, who gave Penny, 46, clear instructions. "They were like right take this route into London. When you see us pull in and give enough room for the car to pull in. I did that and the police came out and arrested the man," she said.

The Loose Women panellists were talking about their stalker experiences

Co-host Stacey Solomon also shared her spine-chilling experience, saying: "Somebody who I crossed paths with became angry towards me for no reasons. This person knocked on all the doors on my street posing as a cleaner because he was trying to find me. This person also sent letters but it was still not enough evidence to get a restraining order against him. Maybe it's because it happens all the time."