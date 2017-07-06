Ryan Reynolds helps heartbroken fan get over her ex Gabi Dunn didn't want her prom photos to go to waste!

Ryan Reynolds has praised a teenage girl who cleverly photoshopped him into several photographs when she and her boyfriend split just a few days after prom. Gabi Dunn shared two snaps of herself dressed to the nines for prom with her arm around 'Ryan', tweeting: "My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little @VancityReynolds." The Deadpool star then retweeted the snaps, adding: "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi."

READ: Ryan Reynolds tells fans how he once saved nephew's life

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Fans were quick to praise Ryan and Gabi, with one person writing: "Brilliant. Both of you! ;) #DontmesswithGabi this hashtag needs to be trending! Pretty sure it is. Creative #genius Gabi," while another added: "You're a great guy, with a good sense of humour. So nice of you to go along with this." Many other Twitter users also showed off their photoshop skills, revealing that they had similarly photoshopped their partners after break-ups with photos of stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Megan Fox.

READ: Ryan Reynolds' BT ad has been banned

It appears that Gabi's ex-boyfriend also tweeted Ryan about the photos. Sharing an unedited snap of the pair attending prom as proof, he wrote: "Jokes on you now, I'm not going to see Deadpool 2, my $11 is going to @KevinHart4real." In an interview with Yahoo, Gabi said: "I didn't want to waste my prom photos, so I just Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds in. I kind of have a huge love for Ryan Reynolds, and I wasn't totally feeling myself on prom day, so I wanted to post my look. Who could be a better prom date than him?"