Cheryl has been keeping a very low profile since she welcomed her first child with Liam Payne on 22 March. But the 34-year-old returned to social media on Thursday to share a rare loved-up selfie with her boyfriend as they headed out on a date night. Cheryl and 23-year-old Liam posed for a photo together in the back of a car en route to their romantic night out. Cheryl opted to alter her appearance using a Snapchat filter – much as she did when she shared her first post-birth picture, just last week. Alongside the photo, she simply wrote: "Date night."

It's the first time that the couple have been seen together since Bear's arrival, and only the second time Cheryl has been pictured since becoming a mum. In celebration of her birthday on 30 June, she posted a selfie for fans, thanking fans for all their well wishes. She wrote: "Birthday bunny… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. You always make me feel so special."

Ahead of Cheryl's birthday, Liam opened up about his plans for her special day. "We are going to have a little get-together thing for her, which will be nice," he told radio station Q102. "She needs memories and stuff like that, rather than presents. She's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it.

"Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together. It's all happened so quickly and it's the most beautiful thing I've ever been part of. Making my son, it's incredible. It's a really special time."