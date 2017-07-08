Blue Ivy Carter makes rapping debut on dad Jay-Z's new album!

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter is following in her parents musical footsteps! Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s five-year-old daughter is featured rapping on one of her dad's three bonus tracks from his new album 4:44.

The youngster sings some rhymes on the song, perfectly titled "Blue's Freestyle/ We Family.” Her performance has everyone talking, especially fans on Twitter who are in awe of Blue's talent. "Blue Ivy came to slay! " said one fan on the social media platform.

While it’s hard to decipher some of what Miss Carter is saying, a few lines stand out. “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life," the new big sister shouted on the track before rapping another memorable lyric: "Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka / everything in shaka, everything in faka.”

This isn't the first time that Blue has appeared in one of her parent's songs. She laughed and giggled in mum Beyoncé’s sentimental song "Blue" in 2014, and made her musical debut in Jay's 2012 hit "Glory," a performance that made her the youngest person to ever be credited on the US singles chart.