Peter Andre joined on stage by his children in Sweden The 44-year-old singer is a proud father of four

Star quality seems to run in Peter Andre's family. The 44-year-old singer took part in the We Love the 90s concert in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday, and he was joined on stage for a singalong by his two eldest children, Junior, 12, and ten-year-old Princess. The two youngsters looked delighted as they performed alongside their dad, helping him belt out some of his biggest hits, including Flava and Mysterious Girl.

Little Princess, who was dressed in a pretty green dress with her long blonde hair held back by an Alice band, couldn't stop smiling as she took part in the special concert. Meanwhile, Junior, who is a mini version of Pete, looked like a natural up on stage as he danced along next his dad, much to the delight of the crowd.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Peter Andre pictured on stage with his eldest daughter Princess

Pete shares Junior and Princess with Katie Price. He is also a father to three-year-old daughter Amelia and seven-month-old son Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh. In a recent interview on Australian radio, the proud dad opened up about his family, and admitted he can be a bit too strict with his eldest son.

STORY: Peter Andre shares funny video of son Junior discussing his age – watch here!

Son Junior impressed with his dance moves

He said: "[Junior is] a very polite boy, I'm a bit too strict on him unfortunately. But I think that being strict on them will pay off in the long run. I mean, they roll their eyes at me all the time, telling them to have manners and to be respectful to people and all those sort of things. But my dad was super strict with me so I don’t regret doing any of those things."

GALLERY: Peter Andre's best father moments