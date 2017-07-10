Blac Chyna opens up about Rob Kardashian posting explicit photos: 'I was devastated' Blac Chyna shares a daughter, Dream Renee, with the reality show star

Blac Chyna has opened up about her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian's decision to post explicit photos of her on Instagram and Twitter. Speaking about the incident during an interview on Good Morning America, the mother-of-two said that she felt "betrayed". She said: "I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed."

Blac Chyna has opened up about Rob's Instagram and Twitter posts

She also spoke about what first attracted her to the 35-year-old, saying: "He was very sweet. Very caring. I felt as though he just really needed, you know, help without somebody pointing their finger. 'Cause I know how that could be. And I felt like I was that friend that never, like, asked questions or judged him. And I was just always there for him. And that’s what kinda, like, attracted me. We just had good times together. And what was the breaking point was when I actually let my guard down."

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The model has now filed a restraining order against Rob, with her attorney Lisa Bloom releasing a statement which read: "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses… It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off." In his posts on social media, Rob claimed that Chyna had been unfaithful to him, and accused her of taking drugs and undergoing plastic surgery at this expense. The pair share one daughter, Dream Renee, who they welcomed in November.