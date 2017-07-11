JK Rowling has a never-before-seen manuscript in her wardrobe JK Rowling wrote on the dress for her 50th birthday party costume

JK Rowling has revealed that she has a never-before-seen manuscript hanging up in her wardrobe! The bestselling author of the Harry Potter series revealed that she wrote a children's fairytale on a dress as part of a costume for her birthday party. Chatting to CNN, she said: "The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that’s not really my birthday, was come as your own private nightmare. And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote [most of it] over a dress. I don’t know whether it will ever be published, but it’s actually hanging in a wardrobe."

READ: JK Rowling's tweet goes viral as Harry Potter turns 20

Jo dressed up as her 'private nightmare'

The 51-year-old also opened up about opting to choose her pen name 'JK Rowling' rather than use her full name 'Joanne'. She said: "I was so grateful to be published, if they told me to call myself Rupert, I probably would have done. I actually quite like having a pen name, because… that feels like an identity and then I'm, in private life, I'm Jo Murray. And it feels like quite a nice separation."

READ: A magical Harry Potter supper club is coming to London!

Jo wrote the story on a dress

Joanne's 'private nightmare' actually came true back in May, when a handwritten Harry Potter prequel that was originally sold for charity went missing. The 800-word work was written on a postcard, and features Harry's father James Potter and his godfather Sirius Black. At the time, Investigating Officer PC Paul Jauncey said: "The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police." In her plea, Jo added: "PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it."