Doting husband David Beckham treats Victoria and her team after a long day at work The loving gesture no doubt went down very well with Victoria and her team

There is no denying that David and Victoria Beckham are very much in love, and on Tuesday, Victoria showed fans on social media just how thoughtful her husband is. Posting a photo on Instagram stories, the former Spice Girl captured a gift sent to her work – which consisted of a bottle of her favourite Sassicia wine. The former footballer had the wine presented in a wooden hamper, complete with a handwritten note, which said: "Hope it’s not been a tough one ladies, enjoy, Love David xx."

Last week, Victoria was treated by David to an entire assortment of Sassicaia wine to mark 18 years of marriage on 4 June. Captioning a picture of the gift on Instagram, she wrote: "He knows me too well!!! x VB."

The happy couple celebrated their marriage back in 1999 in what was one of the most show-stopping ceremonies of the decade, complete with personalised thrones, coordinating purple outfits and a then-baby Brooklyn, now 18.

David and Victoria, who are also parents to Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old Harper, first met at a charity football match in 1997 before they announced their engagement a year later. In March, Victoria opened up about her partner on the Today show: "He's my soulmate. He's the most incredible husband," she said. "We complement each other. He inspires me every day, with the children, with the way he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other."

She also spoke about raising the couple's four children. "I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. We are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're very, very polite children," she said.