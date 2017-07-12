Disappointed Andy Murray crashes out of Wimbledon The World No. 1 tennis champion was defeated by America's Sam Querrey in the quarter finals

Andy Murray has been knocked out of Wimbledon at the quarter final stage. The World No. 1 tennis champion was defeated by America's Sam Querrey on day nine of the tennis tournament, after playing five sets. It appears that the tennis player's hip injury finally caught up with him as he crashed out of the championships.

Andy's pregnant wife Kim Sears had been cheering her husband on from the royal box on centre court. The 29-year-old artist looked visibly crushed as she empathised with her husband, who was hoping to defend his Wimbledon title. Kim was seen applauding and giving Andy a standing ovation despite his disappointing loss. Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Chris Hoy and the Duke of Kent, who is president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, were among Andy's famous supporters in the royal box.

Andy Murray's hip injury finally caught up with him

Speaking to the BBC after the match, champion Sam said: "I'm still in a bit of shock. I didn't start my best. I kept swinging away. Everything seemed to be falling my way. It feels great. I'm going to enjoy this one a little bit tomorrow and have an easy day tomorrow." He added: "I found my groove in the last two sets. It feels great. It's a dream come true to be in the semi-final at Wimbledon, it's very special."

Kim Sears watched her husband from the players' box

Andy may be facing disappointment on the professional front, but life is still rosy at home. The 30-year-old Scotsman is expecting his second baby with wife Kim, it was revealed earlier this month. And during an interview with the BBC's Sally Nugent and a group of schoolchildren – 'mini Murrays' – Andy admitted that the best moment of his life was welcoming his daughter.

Kim pictured after Andy's defeat

"The best moment of my life would be when my daughter was born," said the tennis ace, who welcomed little Sophia in February 2016. "And that was a great year for you," said BBC presenter Sally. "It ended up being a good year on the court, but it was a better one off it for sure," said Andy.