Madonna opens children's hospital in Malawi named after daughter Mercy The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre opened on 11 July

It was a joyous celebration for Madonna and her family on Tuesday as the queen of pop opened The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre, Malawi. The centre was named after the singer's 11-year-old daughter Mercy, whom she adopted from the African country in 2009.

During the official opening ceremony, Madonna delivered a moving speech about the importance of the new facility, which is the first of its kind in the country. "I want[ed] to celebrate the beautiful spirit of Malawi," she explained, adding how she never thought in her wildest dreams that she’d spearhead such a pivotal project. "There are so many things I never imagined I will do. I never imagined one day I will build this kind of a hospital," she said. The new wing, located at the Queen Centre Hospital, was funded by the singer's Raising Malawi charity.

The 58-year-old appeared to be in high spirits while touring the facility with her children, including her recently adopted daughters Esther and Stella. While Madonna faced few hurdles adopting her twins, the same can't be said about Mercy's adoption process. "It was not an easy battle. The judge refused me because I was recently divorced. We hired lawyers, went to the Supreme Court. But I never gave up, I never backed down. I fought for Mercy and won. We fought for this hospital and won. Love conquers all," she told the crowd.

Following the mother of six's touching speech it was Mercy's turn to share some words. She kept her remarks short and sweet: "Many kids and many lives will be saved. Thank you mum, you're the bomb."