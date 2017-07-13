Maggie Smith and Ian McKellan win the Internet after attending Wimbledon together Maggie Smith and Ian McKellan even shared a pair of binoculars during the match

Maggie Smith and Ian McKellan caused quite a stir after attending Wimbledon together on Wednesday. The two national treasures were in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch Andy Murray's match against Sam Querrey, and struggled to hide their emotions throughout the match.

Ian and Maggie watched the match together

The pair, who are clearly good pals, appear to share a pair of binoculars while watching the action, were spotted joining in on a crowd wave, and both look crestfallen when Andy lost the match and bowed out of the competition. Fans of the pair were quick to discuss the photos, with one writing: "Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Ian McKellan enjoying watching the #Wimbledon Centre Ct matches together make this a better day," while another added: "Minerva McGonagall & Gandalf the Grey maybe great wizards, but even they were amazed by the magic a certain Roger Federer produced #Wimbledon."

The pair shared binoculars

The Lord of the Rings actor has previously opened up about his relationship with Maggie. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show about meeting Maggie at the Oscars, when he had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Gandalf, he said: "When we were on the red carpet going in I met Maggie Smith and she said, 'Hello what are you here for?' and I said, 'Well, Lord of the Rings.'" Maggie then asked him about a necklace he was wearing, which he explained was intended to bring good luck. He continued: "You know, it lasts for three-and-a-half, four hours and at the end of course everyone else wins the Oscar except for you. I'm a bit rejected and was looking forward to a drink and I bumped into Maggie Smith and she said, 'It didn't work, did it?!'"