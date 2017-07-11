Johanna Konta becomes first British woman since 1978 to reach Wimbledon semi-final – celebrities react Johanna Konta made history on Tuesday evening – and Twitter went into overdrive

On Tuesday, Johanna Konta became Britain’s first woman to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon since 1978. The talented tennis player beat Simona Halep in a thrilling match, seeing the 26-year-old win 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4. The star-studded crowd at the game included Virgina Wade, the last British woman to reach the semi-final, along with celebrities including Fiona Bruce, Ellie Goulding and Darcey Busell.

Johanna Konta made tennis history on Tuesday 11 June

Over on Twitter, celebrities flocked to share their excitement at Johanna’s victory. After the match, Johanna thanked the public for their support. Actress Natalie Anderson cheered: "Yesssss Konta!!! Well Done! Semi Finalist," while Phillip Schofield wrote: "Omg!!! @JoKonta91 that was so exciting! Many congratulations." Presenter Anna Richardson enthused: "#Konta has done it! Q:'When did you know you were a champion?' A: 'When I was 9 years old'. THAT'S what we should teach our little girls."

Omg!!! @JoKonta91 that was so exciting! Many congratulations 😊👍🏼🎾 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) July 11, 2017

After the game, Johanna enthused: "Right now it's a little bit surreal because it's quite incredible how quick things go in tennis. Two minutes ago I was playing, now I'm in here. Things happen very quickly. I'm definitely digesting things still.

"I felt very clear in what I was trying to achieve out there regardless of how it was going.

"I knew that going into a match against Simona that she wouldn't give me much for free so I knew I had to create my own chances and I felt I did that. I was fortunate enough to take them."

Back in April, Johanna told the BBC: “My dream has always been to be number 1 in the world and to win titles and to be really at the top of the game.”

Johanna will now play against Venus Williams in the next round of the prestigious tournament.