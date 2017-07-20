Brave Loose Women guests pose in their underwear live on air to promote body confidence The nine women were branded "inspiration" by anchor Andrea McClean

As part of the Loose Women Body Stories campaign, a group of nine women from Yorkshire, all of whom had experienced past body image issues, bravely posed in their underwear live on air on Thursday's show. The show’s anchor, Andrea McClean, branded them all as “inspiration,” as they walked out into the studio. "Wow, wow, wow, here they are. Oh my word. We feel emotional for you, you are all so inspirational," she encouraged.

Nine brave women from Yorkshire appeared on the show in their underwear to promote body confidence

Those taking part included Gillian, who had suffered from both an eating disorder and anxiety as a teenager, and who is now at peace with her body. Meanwhile, Andrea, had her leg amputated following an injury, and joked that Laura, who had set up the competition to show that it is okay to be different, had bribed her do take part "with a bottle of prosecco." Laura herself spoke out about her own insecurities after needing a colostomy bag following an ileostomy, revealing: "I thought, 'My life is over, nobody’s ever gonna want me again.' I live more of a normal life now than before I had the disease and I’m the happiest I'e ever been."

We are in AWE of these wonderful women for recreating our Body Stories photo.

'It is ok to be different - we're all the same' 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/twQnnDaXeg — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 20, 2017

Fans took to Twitter to praise the women on their bravery

Over on Twitter, viewers were quick to praise the inspirational women, with one writing: "This was fantastic and yet emotional to watch ! Beautiful ladies ! I wish I could be brave enough .. my reflection alone freaks me out!," while another said: "Such amazing inspirational women well done for doing this. You all look amazing." A third added: "Completely love this Well Done ladies your all FAB."

Back in April, nine of the Loose Women panellists posed in their swimwear

The idea was inspired by Loose Women’s body confidence campaign, which saw nine of the panellists bravely pose in bikinis and swimming costumes back in April. The photos, which were taken by singer Bryan Adams, were airbrush and filter-free, re-inforcing the campaign’s aim, which is to encourage women to love their bodies and accept their flaws, whatever their age or size.

Those taking part included show regular Janet Street-Porter, who spoke of her decision to take part. She explained: "It’s really important to do this campaign because I want women all over Britain to learn to love their body. Our bodies are brilliant – it’s your weapon!"