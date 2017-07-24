Louise Redknapp has split from husband Jamie, confirms Karen Clifton The Strictly star became good friends with Louise during the last series of the dance show

Karen Clifton has apparently confirmed that Louise Redknapp has split from her husband Jamie Redknapp. The Strictly Come Dancing star became good friends with Louise during the last series of the dance show, when Louise was partnered with Karen's husband Kevin Clifton. She told the Sun: "On the show Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp have reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage

"Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."

Louise, 42, and Jamie, 44, have been married for 19 years and are parents to two little boys, Charley, 12, and eight-year-old Beau. They were said to be feeling the strain after Louise spent seven months on the road following her appearance on Strictly and its subsequent tour. Karen's comments come just one month after Louise played down rumours their relationship was in trouble. Speaking about ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage, she told the Mirror: "It was surreal. Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner in Zuma, and we were in bed together when we saw in Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We're great – don't worry about us! Everything is fine."