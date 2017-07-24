Ryan Gosling has the best reaction after making Harry Styles' heart rate jump Harry Styles recently played a funny game on Radio 1, the video has since gone viral

Ryan Gosling has poked fun at Harry Styles after making his heart rate jump. Last week, during an appearance on BBC Radio 1, the One Direction star, 23, took part in an on-air lie detector test where he was shown images of Hollywood stars, including one of Ryan from The Notebook. The British singer's heart jumped high after seeing his picture, claiming the Canadian heartthrob was "looking very handsome". He also noted: "It's a good scene! He's great. He's great."

STORY: Harry Styles acting debut praised by Dunkirk critics

When quizzed about the response, Ryan joked that Harry probably has a "heart condition". Speaking to Extra at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, the 36-year-old teased: "I'm more concerned he may have a heart condition. It's less about me, more about something more serious." Following the success of La La Land the past year, Ryan has been busy promoting his new movie, Blade Runner 2049 - a sequel to the 1982 cult classic.

Harry Styles' heart rate jumped a few beats when he saw a picture of Ryan Gosling

Meanwhile, Harry recently received lots of praise from critics after he made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war film, Dunkirk. One reviewer tweeted: "If your big #Dunkirk question is 'So is Harry Styles any good?', I have the answer: he's good. Acquits himself admirably. Points for Styles," while another added: "'#Dunkirk is an astonishing piece of work. Bold. Breathtaking. Intense. A phenomenal war film. And yes, Harry Styles can act. A triumph."

STORY: Harry Styles suited and stylishly booted for Dunkirk premiere

The pop star recently attended a press conference for the film, where he spoke about his role as Alex in the historical film. "Being a fan of Chris and being on set with him, it's hard not to be in awe of him just in the way that he works," he said. "You feel lucky that you get to watch someone like that work and someone so passionate about what they're doing I feel is always a privilege to be around people like that."