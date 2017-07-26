Robert Pattinson gushes over romance with girlfriend FKA Twigs: 'We're kind of engaged' The Twilight star has been dating the singer since 2014

He rarely speaks about his private life, during a new interview, Robert Pattinson has revealed that he is "kind of" engaged to his girlfriend FKA Twigs. Speaking on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show this week, the 31-year-old addressed the interest in his relationship with the British singer, whom he has been with since 2014. After US host Howard Stern asked if he was engaged, Robert replied: "Yeah, kind of."

Howard exclaimed: "Kind of! Wait till she hears this. You're one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective." Just six months into dating, rapper T-Pain let the news of the couple's engagement slip during an interview with Vulture magazine - only to later claim he was joking. "She's one of my favourite artists right now," the rapper said of the Video Girl singer at the time. "The first time we even met each other, we met in the studio. Her music's changed a lot since then. But she's on tour so much and anytime I call her, she's in a different place. And she's engaged now, so that's about to be a whole other thing."

Although Robert and FKA Twigs rarely discuss their relationship, the pair have attended various star-studded events together. Robert, who previously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, went on to describe his current partner as "amazing" and "super talented". Reflecting on the start of their romance, Robert confessed there was some backlash from Twilight fans. He explained: "It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to [be open in public] but you kind of get stuck in this position where like people… you have to make these decisions, like whether you want to let the crazy people in."

He added: "Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don't know whether it's a specific thing with the audience, but there's like a crack troupe of crazies who like think every single decision you're making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."