Chrissy Teigen blocked on Twitter by Donald Trump after telling him 'no one likes you'

Chrissy Teigen joked about being blocked by the US President, Donald Trump, after replying to one of his tweets telling him that no one likes him. The Lip Sync Battle host, who is known for her quick-wit on the social media app, shared a screenshot confirming that Donald had blocked her, and captioned the post: "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw."

Other celebrities who have been blocked by the President were quick to reply to Chrissy's tweet, with Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker wrigiht: "Welcome! I'll teach you the secret hand shake!" Another person replied: "I can't believe we have a President who literally blocks citizens of the country he's currently running. Wut."

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Chrissy seems to have taken the block in her stride, and followed the tweet up with a photo of herself with a few friends after they took part in an Escape room. She captioned the photo: "FIVE FOR FIVE ON ESCAPE ROOMS! Only swore and punched each other's faces 48 times. Also ordered pizza halfway through."

Chrissy has been blocked by Donald

Chrissy, who shares a daughter with her husband, John Legend, recently opened up about the possibility of having a second child. Chatting to Marie Claire for their July issue, she said: "I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having post-partum depression again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was – could it?'" Speaking about her experiences with PPD in an essay in Glamour, she said: "When I wasn't in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I'd ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know—I had every shade closed."