X Factor star Honey G reveals she is gay The singer is 'definitely looking for that special someone'

Honey G – the surprise star of last year's X Factor – has revealed she is gay. The rapper, real name Anna Georgette Gilford, opened up about her sexuality in an interview with the Sun as she also took part in her first ever nude photoshoot. "I feel now is the right time to let everyone know that I'm gay," said the singer. "Being new to the music industry, and being in X Factor, I think I was just a bit shy and a bit guarded. I was a bit worried about what people would think as well. I was just a bit worried about people maybe being homophobic. I wasn't ready to come out to the public at that point."

X Factor star Honey G Has revealed she is gay

The 36-year-old said the issue of her sexuality only came up once during her time on the X Factor. "One of the questions that Simon asked me in that first audition was, 'Have I got a boyfriend?' And I was a bit defensive at the time because I was just like, 'No, I'm single.'"

STORY: The surprising link between Honey G and Amal Clooney

Honey G also shared her hopes of finding a partner to marry and start a family with. "I have been very maternal the whole of my life," she said. "I have wanted kids since I was 19. But I don't just want to have kids on my own. I want to make sure that I'm with someone in a long-term serious relationship." She even named some of her celebrity crushes. "In terms of pretty women that I like, I'd probably say Queen Latifah, Fleur East is very good looking. Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, but I know that Melissa is married."