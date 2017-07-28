James Corden performs musical number in support of transgender troops The star performed a rendition of Nat King Cole's classic hit L-O-V-E, perfectly titled L-G-B-T

James Corden showed his support for transgender members of the military the best way he knows how – through song and dance. On Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show the British star performed a rendition of Nat King Cole's classic hit L-O-V-E, perfectly titled L-G-B-T. The special performance was in response to Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender Americans from serving in the military.

While surrounded by dancers, the 38-year-old belted out criticism over the politician's accusations that transgender members of the military are a "burden" on tax payers. "They only want rights we all deserve/ transgender troops are not a huge expense," sang the host. James wrapped up the passionate performance with a thank you to all those who dedicate their lives to serving their country. "We have love for you," he crooned while dancers waved pride flags in the background.

The London native joined other talk show hosts in expressing their frustration over the president's latest political move. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon invited transgender comedian Patti Harrison to speak on the issue. "There are amazing trans people who should be allowed to serve," Patti told the audience. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her concern, writing, "We're spreading hate instead of love in our country today" and "we should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong."

Here in Canada, the Defence Minister’s office reiterated its commitment to ensure the country's armed forces "reflect Canadian ideals of diversity, respect and inclusion," adding, "We will continue to focus on the recruitment and retention of under-represented groups within the Canadian Forces' ranks."