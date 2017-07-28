Jennifer Aniston to star in TV show – with Reese Witherspoon! Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be reuniting on the silver screen for a new show

Jennifer Aniston will star alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new TV show for HBO, marking the actress's return to the small screen for her first leading role since playing Rachel Green in Friends. The TV show will explore morning TV shows and the New York City media scene, and is to go onto the marketplace, with huge networks including HBO and Netflix among those expected to bid for the exciting new programme. This isn't the first time Jennifer and Reese have appeared together on a TV show, as the Legally Blonde actress memorably played Jennifer's younger sister, Amy, on Friends.

Reese and Jennifer are good friends

Reese also recently starred in Big Little Lies, a miniseries based on Lianne Moriarty's bestselling novel, and has received an Emmy nomination for her role. Speaking about the filming process in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she said: "On our show, we were shooting the finale and we were on our seventh day of night shoots, and I was losing my mind. And they kept saying, 'OK, we're going to do the scene where you have the breakdown and you tell Shailene that you've cheated on your husband.' And then they'd be like, 'We ran out of time. We're going to do it tomorrow.'"

The pair will co-star in an upcoming TV show

She continued: "By day seven of getting prepared and not ever using it, we came in and, out of nowhere, we were told we had to do the title sequence, and I just couldn't do it. I started to scream, and I've never screamed like this. Like, howling… And Nicole [Kidman] goes, 'Jean-Marc, she's ready to shoot right now, right now. We need to get Jean-Marc.'"