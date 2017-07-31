Cheryl's ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini parties with Nicole Scherzinger – see the photo! Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini shared two photos of himself with Nicole Scherzinger

Cheryl's ex-husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini has shared two photos enjoying a night out with the star's fellow X Factor judge, Nicole Scherzinger. The pair were with several friends as they posed for the camera, and Nicole looked incredible in a fitted red dress with a white jacket draped over her shoulders. Captioning the latest snap of the group, Jean-Bernard wrote: "@superheromovement making move on #venicefilmfestival ... a month to go."

Nicole was out with Jean-Bernard

Cheryl and Nicole are known to have a frosty relationship, with the former describing their first meeting as "really embarrassing" after Nicole sang Cheryl's song, Promise This, to her. At the time, she wrote: "It was just so awkward." Nicole also opted to ignore a reporter while promoting last years' series of X Factor after she was asked if she was "disappointed" to have missed working with Cheryl.

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard's divorce was finalised in 2016

Jean-Bernard has previously opened up about his relationship with the singer after the pair finalised their divorced in 2016. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "I've lost a lot. I don't have my parents, I don't have a girlfriend. I'm alone now." He continued: "I married someone who was famous. I was thrust into this mad world – I didn't like it… There was really awful things said about me, about my family, but I feel like I survived it," he said. "And I'm here, surviving, doing my thing." He continued: "It's been two years – I feel like a different person. That was the old me." The restaurateur also opened up about Cheryl's pregnancy, revealing he found out through the news. He told the Evening Standard: "It's a great thing to have babies. There are so many sad things these days, if everyone was creating life, the world would be a better place."