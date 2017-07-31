Paris Jackson and godfather Macaulay Culkin get matching tattoos The duo showed off their new inkings on Instagram

Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin have celebrated their close bond by getting matching tattoos! Paris, the 19-year-old daughter of iconic singer Michael Jackson, uploaded photos of the pair showing off their new ink on her Instagram stories on Sunday. According to E! News, Paris and Macaulay were tattooed at the Tattoo Mania Parlour in west Hollywood. The body art, which is on their inner arm, appears to be an image of a small spoon.

Paris already has a vast collection of tattoos. In January she told Rolling Stone magazine that she has more than 50 designs on her body, including tributes to her father, Prince, David Bowie and John Lennon.

It's not the first time Paris and Macaulay have hung out. In April, she shared a photo with fans showing her wearing Easter bunny ears and sitting on the Home Alone actor's lap. Then in May they were spotted together at the Paris Blues club in Harlem, New York. Last December, Paris shared two photos on Instagram showing her painting Macaulay's toe nails with a dark polish. "Model? Nah I paint hipsters toenails for a living," she wrote alongside.

Macaulay, 36, was close friends with singer Michael, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50. The child star spent time with Michael at his Neverland Ranch in California, and starred in his Black or White music video at the age of 11. Macaulay is also godfather to Michael's other two children, Prince Michael, 20, and Bigi, 15.