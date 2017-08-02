Charlotte Church makes return to stage following miscarriage The singer was expecting a baby with partner Jonathan Powell

Charlotte Church will be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this month, almost two months after her devastating miscarriage. The singer and actress has two dates in the diary, August 25 and 26, where she will play the starring role in Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon. The official description reads: "No longer the 'voice of an angel' classical singer who charmed generations in her teenage years, Cardiff's Charlotte Church has come through years of adult pop stardom and unwanted tabloid fame with her sense of humour and ability as a performer intact.

"Coming to wider attention at Stewart Lee's edition of the All Tomorrow's Parties festival in 2016, her Pop Dungeon has become a euphoric cult live hit from Glastonbury to Glasgow, a full band set of powerfully-voiced and unexpected covers, from Destiny's Child to Rage Against the Machine."

Bye bye #Barcelona and thank you @fiberfib for a fabulous gig with my gorgeous @charlottechurch xxxx pic.twitter.com/Y1Bml90hsb — Carys Eleri (@caryseleri) July 19, 2017

In July, Charlotte, 31, returned to work where she performed at the Benicàssim Festival. Her fellow pop dungeoneer Carys Eleri shared a photo of the pair on Twitter, writing: "Bye bye #Barcelona and thank you @fiberfib for a fabulous gig with my gorgeous @charlottechurch xxxx." The stage stars appeared to be in high spirits as they struck a pose for the camera, holding up a peace sign.

Charlotte sadly announced that she had lost her third baby in a couple of Twitter posts in June. The first read: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family." A second followed: "We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Charlotte announced her miscarriage in June

The Welsh beauty had announced her third pregnancy with her partner, musician Jonathan Powell, at the end of May while on stage at Birmingham Pride 2017. Charlotte is the mother to Ruby Megan Henson, nine, and eight-year-old Dexter Lloyd Henson, who she shares with ex-partner, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.