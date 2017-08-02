Will & Grace revival: Find out what to expect! The popular TV show Will & Grace is returning after ten years

The much-loved sitcom Will & Grace is returning after a ten-year break, and the cast sat down with EW to discuss what fans can expect from their iconic characters. Speaking about returning to the show, Megan Mullally said: "I was sitting on the couch in my house reading the script, and then I emailed Max and I said, 'Why can’t we do this show again?' And he emailed right back saying, 'We can!'"

According to the magazine, the revival will put aside the show's original season finale, which sees Will and Grace reuniting 20 years later at their childrens' university. Instead, the show will stick to its original format with the friends living in the NYC apartment with Jack next door. Speaking about keeping the characters together, Eric McCormack said: "I think everyone responded to the election video because it looked the same, and the apartment's a big part of that. Why not say these two people are still living together? They've had heartbreaks and they're still together. And rather than making that something to be frowned on, let's celebrate that. What if our best friends from youth really become our rocks in our middle age?"

Debra Messing, who plays Grace, added: "I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together. Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again it was like, 'Oh, I know how this song goes.'" Discussing EW's photoshoot with the cast, one fan wrote: "Incredible!!! Absolutely incredible!!! No squad will ever be as iconic as this squad," while another added: "Love this cover photo! I can't wait for #willandgrace to be back! Dream come true!"