Game of Thrones season seven episode four promo photos hint at long-awaited reunion Game of Thrones photos for 'The Spoils of War' are here!

Game of Thrones season seven has really started to bring characters together for long-awaited meetings, to the delight of fans! Judging by the promo photos from episode four, The Spoils of War, two more main characters are set to reunite for the first time since the season one. The photos also hint at drama in Winterfell, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen warming to one another, and Cersei plotting her next move.

Daenerys and Jon at odds on Dragstone

Theon Greyjoy escaped his uncle's attack on their fleet while leaving his sister, Yara, behind, and the photos seem to show that he has returned to Dragonstone with the rest of the Greyjoy fleet, as he is spotted pulling his boat onto the shores. In another photo, Daenerys, Jon and their entourage are stood on the beach, and are presumably watching Theon as he makes his return. This means that Jon and Theon will meet each other again for the first time since season one. Since Jon is aware that Theon betrayed his brother, Robb, but also saved Sansa from her marriage to Ramsay Bolton, it will be interesting to see his reaction.

Theon returns to Dragonstone

Meanwhile, Brienne and Pod are still training hard, and are spotted in the square at Winterfell. There is also a still of Sansa stood by the Weirwood tree, looking more serious than usual, which might be something to do with Bran's powers as the Three Eyed Raven. Could she be watching him having a vision?

Brienne and Pod are training

Jaime Lannister and Bronn also look like they might be in trouble after successfully taking Highgarden. In the photo, the pair look apprehensive and bemused as they watch something from the distance. Could it be one of Daenerys' dragons perhaps?! Back in King's Landing, Cersei appears to have gained the Iron Bank of Braavos' approval, and can be spotted surveying her painted map with him by her side.

Jaime and Bronn look fearfully into the distance