Simon Cowell voices support for Anthony McPartlin during rehab stay Simon Cowell voiced his support for his colleague, Anthony McPartlin

Simon Cowell has voiced his support for his Britain's Got Talent colleague, Anthony McPartlin, during his stay in rehab for a drug and alcohol addiction. Speaking fondly about Ant on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, he said: "I've worked with him for 16 years. All I can tell you about Ant is he's one of the most genuine people you'll ever meet. He hasn't changed in all the years I’ve known him."

READ: Loose Women panellists send their love to Ant McPartlin as he checks in rehab

Simon gave Ant his full support

He added: "I don't know details behind the scenes, but when someone has the courage to own it, deal with it, made a public statement, we would a million per cent support him. I think he'll be fine. I have worked in entertainment for a long, long time and I've seen what happens with pressure. I'm not making excuses here." Ant entered rehab back in June after becoming addicted to the painkiller Tramadol due to a painful knee injury. At the time, his statement read: "The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time."

STORY: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield lead message of support for Ant McPartlin

Simon has worked with Ant and Dec for years

Following his entry into rehab, the star's presenting partner Declan Donnelly tweeted: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated, DD xx." Ant's wife Lisa added: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better."