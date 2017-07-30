Ant set for 'emotional' reunion with best friend Dec and wife Lisa amid rehab stint The nation's favourite TV star checked himself into rehab in June

Ant McPartlin is on the mend and will soon be reunited with his best friend Declan Donnelly and his wife Lisa Armstrong, according to reports. The popular TV presenter has been focusing on his health and is expected to make a full recovery, after he checked himself into rehab in June for anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. A source close to Ant said the TV star has been spending time alone so that he can completely focus on his recovery. But after nearly two months away from his family and friends, he is ready for a reunion.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the insider said: "Lisa is desperate to see Ant and she is expected to visit him shortly. Dec will be also seeing him soon. It's bound to be emotional but Ant knows that Dec will be there for him every step of the way. Ant's priority is getting better. He has put his health before everything else, he is very committed to being well again."

Ant and Dec are set for a reunion

Ant was expected to stay in rehab for at least two months, meaning he is due to go back home in mid-August. His recovery looks to be on track, so much so that Ant has been granted days out to the park and nearby shops. He was recently pictured out and about and gave a winning smile and a thumbs-up to photographers as he left the clinic for a few hours.

Reports have suggested that Ant, 41, could be making a TV comeback as soon as November for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Ant has hosted the show with his sidekick Dec since its launch in 2002, and while previous reports claimed that Holly Willoughby would step in for him this year, it appears that Ant is ready to return to the small screen. He could be filming in Australia as soon as October.