‘Missed my babies!’ says Victoria Beckham as she joins David and family in LA The fashion designer is looking forward to seeing her family again

It’s family time for Victoria Beckham! The mum-of-four has been working hard in London on her new VVB collection, meaning time away from her precious family. Now Victoria has finished her new fashion line, the star mum can join her husband David Beckham and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper at their Los Angeles home – and the family have a lot to celebrate together.

Victoria took to her Instagram stories to share her joy at being reunited with her family, posting: “I’m coming home x Missed my babies!” with a photo of a bag with the word ‘Mummy’ printed on it. The former Spice Girl has three successes to celebrate with her family.

Her son Brooklyn has just launched his first photography book What I See, with the launch held last Wednesday in LA. Victoria posted: “So proud of @brooklynbeckham and his US #whatiseelaunch. Back home to LA tomorrow to celebrate @davidbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham x.”

The proud mum also told her followers about her new collection, sharing a picture of a model in a chic orange dress. Victoria wrote: “My new season VVB has arrived! Shop the collection now in stores and at my website! x VB #VVBAW17#VBDoverSt.”

There was more excitement for the designer, who is celebrating success on Instagram too. The star posted: “Thank u @evachen212@kevin and my followers! Celebrating being one of the top viewed accounts for @instagram stories with my team! x VB.” Victoria posted a photo of a delicious-looking rainbow cake with the news.

After time away, Victoria will no doubt be overjoyed to be reunited with the whole family again. It’s a special time for the Beckhams, with their eldest son Brooklyn going away to university in New York soon to study photography. Just this week, Brooklyn told TooFab that he is planning on ‘disappearing for a few years’ to concentrate on his studies.

He said: “I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that.” He continued: “I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.”