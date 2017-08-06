Jennifer Lopez and her mum look like sisters in new photo – see the snap! The actress shared the photo with her social media followers

Jennifer Lopez has one seriously glamourous mum! The singer took to her Instagram page over the weekend to share a loving snap of herself with her mother Guadalupe. Fans of the star were immediately taken by how similar the mum and daughter look, with many followers commenting the pair are just like ‘sisters’. Jennifer, 48, captioned the sweet picture: “Me and my beautiful mummy.”

READ: How to get: Jennifer Lopez's glow

In the photo, Jennifer and mum Guadalupe can be seen close-up with their natural beauty clear for all to see. Both with radiant skin, stunning brown eyes and the same warm smile, both women look incredible for their age.

Me and my beautiful mommy 💜 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

One follower told Jennifer: “Wow you look just like her,” while a second said, “Look like sisters!!” A third fan wrote: “Your mum is as beautiful as you,” and another said, “Now I see where ur beauty comes from.” There were several compliments for Guadalupe, with one fan writing: “No way, she doesn't look old enough.”

While the mother and daughter are clearly close now, Jennifer has revealed in the past they didn’t always see eye to eye. Speaking to W Magazine back in 2013, the star said her parents didn’t approve of her career choice in showbusiness, so she moved out of home aged 18. “My mum and I butted heads,” she said. ”I didn’t want to go to college - I wanted to try dance full-time. So she and I had a break.” Who would know that JLo would go on to become such a worldwide superstar.

LOOK: Jennifer Lopez looks ultra stylish as she steps out in New York with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer has been dating boyfriend Alex Rodriguez since the beginning of the year. Alex recently surprised the actress on her birthday with a special party in Miami. The All I Have performer's boyfriend presented her with a cake complete with white roses and her name written in silver script.