Aaron Carter has revealed that he is bisexual to his fans of Twitter. In the statement, which was posted on Saturday, the 29-year-old pop star spoke about his former relationships, and how he wants to "weight and burden" lifted by speaking publicly about his sexuality. He wrote: "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life."

The star continued: "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

He concluded: "To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment." The singer was recently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and fans questioned his gaunt appearance in the mugshot, leading him to speak about his struggle with stress, and how it makes him lose weight. "I am not a meth head (methamphetamine abuser)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I have never touched it (drug) in my life. I have a stress condition of an 80-year-old man. I am also lactose intolerant."