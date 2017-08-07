Amir Khan opens up about split from wife Faryal Makhmood in Snapchat video: 'They've taken my daughter from me' Amir Khan has spoken about his divorce on Snapchat

Amir Khan has opened up about his split from Faryal Makhmood in a Snapchat video. The boxing champion spoke to his fans about the situation, and explained why he had been snapped with an Instagram star, Gulbahor Becknazar, while out partying the evening before. Following a public argument on Twitter with his ex-wife on Friday, Amir said: "Hi everyone. I just want to apologise for my behaviour yesterday. I know it's something you guys don't wanna see but it's what my ex-wife in a way drove me to do basically. Faryal has drove me, her mother have drove me to do this."

READ: Amir Khan confirms he's divorcing wife Faryal Makhdoom: 'We have agreed to split'

Amir opened up about his marriage

He continued: "They've taken my daughter away from me, she's in New York. They've taken her away from me. Faryal's threatening for me to never see my daughter again. I don't want to live like this. I only went out yesterday because I was so stressed with all the drama that's gone on and I just wanted to let myself go. I don't drink alcohol or anything but I just went out with a group of friends to enjoy my night. Look guys please don't use it against me, I did nothing wrong yesterday, I was just so frustrated with everything that's gone on. I just do apologise and I'm sorry for upsetting you all."

READ: Amir Khan and wife Faryal forced to defend their 'brilliant' marriage

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

The dad-of-one originally announced that he and Faryal had parted ways on Friday. In a series of tweets, Amir accused his wife of being unfaithful, writing: "So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer."