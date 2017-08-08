WATCH: Trailer for Jennifer Lawrence horror film 'Mother!' is here Would you want to see Jennifer Lawrence's new horror film, Mother?

The creepy new trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming film, Mother!, is here. The movie, which focuses on a couple's relationship when uninvited guests stay in their home, also stars Javier Bardem as Jennifer's husband, and Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris as the strange house guests. The trailer, which is just over two minutes long, shows the couple's happy lives together as they decorate their home before things become disrupted by strange occurrences following the arrival of their guests.

Jennifer will star in the upcoming horror film

Viewers were quick to discuss the new trailer, with one writing: "Amazing! Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem will get other Oscar﻿," while another added: "Two minutes long trailer, and I still have no idea what is going on. I LOVE IT!" Others were quick to praise Michelle in the teaser, with one person writing: "Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer are so good at playing creepy, wow."

However, the trailer for the film, which was directed by Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky, has also been met with criticism as viewers were quick to point out the 22-year age gap between the two leads, Jennifer and Javier. One person wrote: "So we're just going to keep miscasting Jennifer Lawrence (a talented actress) because we've decided she's a middle age actress at 26?﻿," while another added: "Just one thing, Javier Bardem is 48 and Jennifer Lawrence is 26. Can we please stop doing this in movies, please? It's so creepy and weird." The poster for the film caused a stir when it was released on Mother's Day earlier this year, as it showed an illustration of Jennifer holding her heart in her hands. The horror film will be released in the US in September.