Amy Schumer to make Broadway debut – all the details! The stand-up comedian, 36, is set to star in the Broadway production of Meteor Shower

Comedian Amy Schumer is planning to make her Broadway debut in a Steve Martin play. The 36-year-old, who is best known as a stand-up comedian, has landed herself a leading role in the Broadway production of Meteor Shower – a play written by Steven Martin over a 20-year period. Meteor Shower will be his second Broadway venture as a writer as he previously collaborated with Edie Brickell on the musical Bright Star.

Amy made the announcement on her Instagram page, writing: "I got to do a Steve Martin play in college and have loved him since I saw him as the waiter in the muppet movie. He is my friend and I just love him and can't believe I get to be in his play on BROADWAY!!!" The play has been described as a cosmic four-person comedy with an absurdist twist, in which Amy will play the wife of the host couple.

I got to do a Steve Martin play in college and have loved him since I saw him as the waiter in the muppet movie. He is my friend and I just love him and can't believe I get to be in his play on BROADWAY!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Amy shared a Meteor Shower video captioned with her exciting news

Amy is one of the few well known names who will be joining the cast. Laura Benanti (who is making her Broadway debut,) Keegan-Michael Key and Alan Tudyk will also be taking to the stage. Previews begin at the Booth Theatre in New York on 1 November. The production officially opens on 29 November.

In 2015, the actress starred in her self-written script of Trainwreck. The film won awards for her individual performance and was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay.

#SteveMartin wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy and I get to do it with @keeganmic @laurabenanti @alantudyk Tix available in the link in my bio! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Amy shared an Instagram photo with Steve Martin

Despite the highly anticipated Netflix special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special receiving mixed reviews, Amy has not let this affect her as she responded to the backlash on Instagram, claiming that hundreds of alt-right trolls are behind all the negative reviews.