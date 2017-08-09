David Beckham building a Disney castle for Harper is the cutest thing The retired footballer shared a funny Instagram post

David Beckham looked every inch the doting father this week. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the father-of-four shared a sweet picture of himself trying to place together a Lego castle for his daughter Harper. With all the parts laid beside him, David can be seen reading the expansive instructions booklet. In the caption, he wrote: "Page 1 of the Disney castle, 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited."

Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited 🤓🙈😆 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Fans rushed to wish the football star good luck with the task, with one writing: "You can do it Dave!" Another said: "Good luck! I'm so jealous! Spotted it in the lego shop last week." A third post read: "That was me last night after my daughter's birthday, just took me a couple of hours..." Another follower wrote: "Just when you thought it wasn't possibly to love DB anymore he goes and does this."

Find out why fans are finding this sweet photo of David Beckham and his children so amusing

David is currently enjoying summer in Los Angeles with his family. Their time together will be particularly poignant as his eldest son Brooklyn is set to start university in New York soon to study photography. Brooklyn, 18, recently told TooFab that he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

Thank you everyone for coming tonight! #whatisee #70yearsWrangler @wrangler @wrangler_europe A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

STORY: David Beckham is a proud dad at son Brooklyn's book signing

Last week, Brooklyn was joined by his dad and siblings at a book signing for his debut photography book, What I See. The talented teenager was captured on camera by his proud dad while perfecting his signature. In a photo, which was posted on the retired footballer's Instagram stories, David wrote: "Nice turnout Buster."