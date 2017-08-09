Ewan McGregor's daughter, Clara, poses in stunning new snaps Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara is a natural beauty in her latest snaps

Ewan McGregor's daughter, Clara, has shared two snaps from a photoshoot where she poses nude in a bath tub filled with lemon slices. Clara, 21, is looking directly at the camera in the first snap, and captioned the post: "When life gives you lemons… bathe in them? Concept… by @veralesavoy." She then shared a second shot, adding: "Jusss one more."

The up-and-coming model's 18,000 followers were quick to praise the stylised photoshoot, with one writing: "Unreal," while another added: "Holy you are perfect." The Moulin Rouge star's daughter was signed to the model agency Wilhelmina Models back in December, and opened up about how she began modelling in an interview with W magazine back in January. At the time, she said: "It started with my interest in photography, but then my interests shifted and I got more into acting. I've always wanted to expand what I was doing and I really love fashion; modelling just seemed like it went hand-in-hand with acting and photography."

She also opened up about her parents, and how they felt about her entering the entertainment industry, explaining: "Yeah, they're always very realistic with me about the struggles that come with being in the public eye. They're super supportive, but they've also warned me." Clara has also previously spoken about her work ethic instilled in her by her dad, telling the Daily Mail: "I always had to work for my own money. I worked in a clothes shop, as a waitress, doing babysitting. He wanted to teach me the value of money. Dad always stressed the value of hard work."



