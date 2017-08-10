Brandy and Monica reignite feud over Whitney Houston's birthday The pair won Grammys for their 1998 record The Boy Is Mine

Brandy and Monica both took to social media on 9 August to celebrate the late Whitney Houston's birthday – but the focus soon turned onto the ongoing drama between the two singers. It began when Monica Brown shared a black and white photo of Whitney, with the caption: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy… You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest… You will forever be missed."

Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy ... You still inspire many & touch hearts daily... You will forever be the greatest .... You will forever be missed ❤️ A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

Monica Brown posted a tribute to Whitney Houston in honour of the late singer's birthday

A few hours later, Brandy Norwood took to Instagram to share her own dedication, which included a photo collage of herself and Whitney together. "Lord have mercy on my soul!!!" the 38-year-old wrote. "Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me... I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever... thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you.... 8/9-2/11 #WhitneyHouston."

Brandy Norwood was accused of being "self-centered" in her birthday post

The post seemed to ignite an ongoing feud between the pair, with many of Monica's fans accusing Brandy of being "self-centered" in her post. Brandy then took to the comments section to post a lengthy retort, telling 36-year-old Monica she needed to "check" her fans. "It's so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me… but I will never have time for that," she wrote. "Always thinking something is about her. It's not!!! Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us… we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else." She added: "It's petty for everything that I say about Whitney for someone to have the audacity to think it's about someone else other than her."

Former friends Brandy and Monica, who both won Grammys for their 1998 record The Boy Is Mine, have feuded on-and-off for nearly 20 years, although the exact cause of their disagreement is unclear.