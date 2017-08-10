Martine McCutcheon surprises fans with very cheeky bedroom snap! The Love Actually star, 41, posted the racy picture on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon surprised fans as she posted a flirty photo on Instagram, showing herself lying in bed in nothing but her underwear. "After a long but fabulous day, it's a cheeky nighty night from me," the actress, 41, captioned the snap. Martine was pictured in her hotel room in London, looking her glamorous self as she got ready for bed.

The near-nude selfie caused quite the response from her followers, as one fan wrote: "Still one of the most beautiful women out there in my eyes." Another posted: "Unexpected! But a really beautiful pic, you look stunning!" While some of Martine's followers expressed their disapproval, most of her fans cheered her on. "Don't even address the negative comments darling you look great," wrote one follower. "And good to be a bit cheeky now and again."

After a long but fabulous day, it's a cheeky nighty night from me #thesavoyhotel #loveit❤️ 😜😁 A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Martine shared the surprising selfie on Instagram

The Love Actually star had just attended a performance of Dreamgirls at The Savoy Theatre in London, where she had the honour of meeting lead female protagonist, Marisha Wallace. The pair posed for a picture backstage, with Martine writing: "Absolutely loved seeing @dreamgirlsldn tonight with the@bbcradio2 crowd – the cast were stunning and Adam J Bernard and @marishawallace gave me goosebumps! Now THATS what musical theatre is all about! #suchtalent #lovedit #dreamgirls#bravo."

Martine was enjoying a rare night away from her son Rafferty Jack, who she shares with her husband of five years, Jack McManus. The actress regularly shares photos of her adorable little boy, who she welcomed in February 2015.

Knackered mummy is reunited with her bestest boy in the world! The radio tour was a huge success but I've missed him so much! Having fun with phone apps! #saturdaynight #family #Rafferty #lovehim❤ A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

The actress has a two-year-old son with her husband Jack

Earlier this year, Martine spoke about her weight loss and feeling body confident, telling HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "In the industry I've grown up in, you're so scrutinised, it's what you do – you put on your face and go out there, even if inside you don't feel at all good about yourself. Now, that confidence feels more genuine. I set myself a goal and I've achieved it and, while a stone might not sound like a lot to some people, on my frame it has made a huge difference, not just to how I look but how I feel about myself."