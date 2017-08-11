Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter looks so grown up - see the rare picture Coco Arquette is making a name for herself in Hollywood

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter Coco is all grown up! The 13-year-old looked picture perfect in a rare snap her father shared on his Twitter page. The photo, which was simply captioned 'My Angel', sees the teenager pose for the camera during an outing to a diner. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "She's absolutely beautiful." Another said: "Wasn't she a baby a few year ago?? Time's flying, she's a vision."

Friends actress Courteney welcomed Coco, her only child, with her ex-husband David in June 2004. The former couple divorced after 14 years of marriage in 2013. He has since gone on to have two sons with current wife Christina McLarty. But it seems Coco is following in her famous parents' footsteps. Earlier this year, she landed a role in the music video for American indie pop artist MONOGEM's song Wild. Courteney, 53, proudly took to her Twitter page to share the video, and wrote: "Check this out! Great song, great video and that's my daughter!" The footage sees the youngster joining Matthew RC Taylor, with the pair playing two best friends who enjoy a fun and wild night out.

WATCH: Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette looks grown-up in new music video

It's not the first time Coco has appeared in a music video. The child star appeared in the video for Irish singer Foy Vance's song appropriately titled Coco. The song itself was inspired by Courteney's daughter, who met the musician through her mother's boyfriend Johnny McDaid. Courteney told People magazine: "From the first time Foy played Coco for me - and every time I've heard it since - I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably, fades with time."