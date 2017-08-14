Leah Bracknell says her cancer treatment has stopped working The Emmerdale star was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in September

Leah Bracknell has revealed that her cancer treatment has stopped working. The 53-year-old actress, who played Emmerdale's Zoe Tate for 16 years until 2005, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in September last year. She recently discovered that the medication she was taking is no longer working, and so is endeavouring to find alternative options. Writing on Leah's crowdfunding page, her partner Jez Hughes said: "We have found out the drug definitely isn't working so she has been off this for a while while we find out the next steps.

"We think it probably stopped working back in March or even before. So for the last five months she has been prospering solely on the alternative treatments. This is due to your incredible support as these aren't cheap. So we are so grateful for the opportunity to keep Leah strong and well. We really believe it is working."

Jez continued: "One thing Leah swears by is the infrared sauna we were able to purchase that she is in very regularly. Other treatments that are having a very positive effect are various plant-based healing oils, which we credit for a lot of how well she remains. Also, a healthy diet and a positive attitude have been very helpful, and support from a great NHS oncologist's team in London." He also confirmed that Leah hopes to return to Germany for further treatment in the near future.

Thank you for all your love and support, it means soooo much. #gliding Gloriously Living In Defiance of Expectation. 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/DtWixYvRHv — Leah Bracknell (@LeahBracknell) August 4, 2017

Despite her gruelling cancer battle, Leah remains positive and upbeat. Last week, she uploaded a radiant selfie showing her smiling in the sunshine. Alongside, she wrote: "Thank you for all your love and support, it means soooo much. #gliding Gloriously Living In Defiance of Expectation."

