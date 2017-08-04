Claire King reveals moment she discovered husband was having an affair with her co-star Samantha Giles The former Emmerdale actress was married to husband Peter Amory for ten years

Former Emmerdale star Claire King has recalled the earth-shattering moment she was told of her husband's affair. Claire's ex-husband Peter Amory, who also starred on the soap, was cheating on her with their co-star Samantha Giles. It was Samantha's jilted husband Nick Moore who delivered the news. During an appearance on Loose Women, Claire admitted that she gave her husband a number of chances, but receiving the letter from Nick was the last straw.

"I gave my husband Pete a second chance. Two strikes you're out. People remain within a relationship that really they shouldn't sometimes and they could have got out. I think you have to move on and get on with your life," she said. The actress, 54, continued: "I found out about it through a letter from the girl's husband and my agent rang me saying 'There are bits and pieces in the paper'. It wasn't anything to do with her."

Claire King was married to Peter Amory for ten years

Exclusive: Claire talks about landing her Corrie role

Claire admitted that the breakdown of her marriage was almost inevitable as she and Peter had "grown apart", and Peter was still working with Samantha on the soap while she was away filming Bad Girls. She explained: "I was working, we had the distance between us. It got past the seven-year itch, and it was coming to that fork in the road. So nobody was really to blame. It was just we had grown apart."

Peter cheated on Claire with their co-star Samantha Giles

Claire is best known for playing Kim Tate on the soap, while her ex-husband Peter, 52, played her stepson Chris Tate. Samantha, 46, starred as Bernice Blackstock. Claire has claimed that she is on good terms with the pair, who are no longer together. She said: "I met Sam at a funeral of a close friend of ours, and she said, 'Look I'm really sorry'. After all these years it's water under the bridge. But we are friends."