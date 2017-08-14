anna-paquin

True Blood star Anna Paquin recognised self during nudity scene on BBC News broadcast

Anna Paquin responded hilariously to the revelation that a nude image of her was in the background of BBC's News at Ten

by Emmy Griffiths

BBC's News at Ten recently caused a stir after viewers spotted that a screen behind the anchor, Sophie Raworth, was playing footage of a topless woman during the segment, with the clip quickly going viral online. Anna Paquin has now come forward to claim that it is footage of her during a scene in True Blood, and was clearly deeply amused by the situation.

Anna joked about the incident

The star tweeted: "BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten. MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS." She then retweeted a fan who wrote: "Cool that @AnnaPaquin has a sense of humour about these things," adding: "It's objectively funny!" The scene shown on the News at Ten was between herself and her co-star, Robert Kazinsky, who joined in on the fun. He tweeted Anna: "Thankfully it's a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly."

Anna's husband, Stephen Moyer, who also co-starred in the popular fantasy show, also joined in on the discussion, writing: "This is amazing and making me very happy." Anna replied to him, writing: "Isn't it hilarious babe?" The mum-of-two also had a giggle over the statement released by the BBC, in which they said they were 'looking into the matter'. She wrote: "What's there to look into? My tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #TrueBlood in view of camera."

 

Anna recently co-starred with Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech in a Canadian drama, Bellevue. Speaking to HELLO! Canada about Anna's performance in the show, he said: "Their relationship is really fragile and tense and it's almost like they need to be away from each other but they can't leave each other. I [also] love that the main character is a woman who doesn’t have it all together. I thought it was such an honest portrayal. Anna is an absolute force in this show and she brings this character to life in such a believable way. She is absolutely brilliant."

