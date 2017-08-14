Justin Bieber messages gym to find out the identity of female employee Justin Bieber asked who Jessica was in the Instagram direct message

A gym's Instagram account appeared to have caught Justin Bieber's attention after a video of one of their employees, Jessica Gober, was uploaded on the social media site. Messaging the gym from his official Instagram account, he wrote: "Who is that girl? In your latest post," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

Jessica clearly found Justin's message hilarious, and shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, writing: "Did this actually just happen... lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF." When fans of the Love Yourself star told her she had missed out by ignoring him, she followed up the tweet with a collage of photos of herself and her partner, writing: "I've got everything I need right here."

Chatting to BuzzFeed News about the incident, Jessica said: "We were like, 'How in the world did he see this random post?' We only had 70 followers and had posted five times previous to this. My boyfriend and family basically think the same thing I do, that it is very random and shocking. The fact that it has gone viral is not anything we would have ever expected! Everyone was definitely surprised that a celebrity reached out asking who I was."

UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!!

She also spoke about sharing photos of her boyfriend, adding: "I didn't post the pictures of my boyfriend because I thought that Justin Bieber wanted to 'get with me', I posted them in response to everyone commenting that I 'ruined my chances with Justin by tweeting the screenshots'. Either way I didn't want a 'chance' because I am perfectly happy with my boyfriend."