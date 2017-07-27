Justin Bieber hits photographer with SUV while leaving church Justin Bieber hit a photographer with his SUV while leaving church

Justin Bieber has injured a member of the paparazzi after accidentally hitting him with his car while leaving a church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. The Love Yourself singer was turning out of a driveway in a SUV when he hit the photographer. Justin checked if he was okay and stayed to speak to the police as the man was taken away in an ambulance after apparently injuring his leg.

Beverly Hills police have since confirmed that the incident was an accident, and no arrests were made. The star was filmed speaking to the photographer, saying: "What can I do? The car didn't run over you though… where did it get you?" He then requested that other photographers and bystanders took a few steps back to give the man room.

Earlier this week Justin caused a stir after cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. A statement read: "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he had decided he will not be performing any further dates, tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

The decision will affect 14 dates in Asia and North America, and his fans were quick to express their disappointment, with one tweeting: "I DONT WANT MY MONEY BACK, I WANT TO SEE JUSTIN," while another added: "I feel not so great news coming from the Bieber camp with this tour cancellation."