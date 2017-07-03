Justin Bieber wows celebrity audience at Hyde Park despite Vicks inhaler drama The Canadian pop sensation brought his celeb-packed crowd to their feet

Justin Beiber might have been battling a cold on Sunday night, but the 23-year-old delighted a star-studded crowd and 50,000 Beliebers when he took to the Great Oak Stage for day three of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park. The ‘What Do You Mean?’ hitmaker revealed to fans half way through his hour-and-a-half long set that the reason he left the stage unexpectedly was that he was struggling with his nose. As a result of having a cold, the singer had tried to use a Vicks inhaler, he explained, and ended up with too much of the ointment stuck up his nostril, making it sting!

But if his cold made it a difficult performance for the pop heartthrob, neither his multitude of fans or his celebrity guests had any words of complaint as the singer worked his way through an impressive array of high octane dance hits and mellower, a cappella slow songs. In the VIP area, Victoria, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham boogied along to Bieber hits, while Kevin Spacey, Daisy Lowe, Zoe Ball, Tess Daly, Louise Redknapp and Claudia Winkleman also enjoyed the tunes.

50,000 fans gathered in Hyde Park

As fireworks exploded into the summer sky, teenagers went wild and the Canadian superstar brought his set to a close with his hit song ‘Sorry’.

Earlier in the day, fellow chart-toppers Naughty Boy, Martin Garrix (joined on stage by Dua Lipa), Anne-Marie and Tove Lo warmed the crowd up with amazing performances. On-site food vendors offered a huge range of cuisines, defying typical ‘festival food’ – from Caribbean to Italian, vegan to pescatarian. Still to come on the impressive Hyde Park line up are Kings of Leon (Thursday, 6 July), The Killers (Saturday, 8 July) and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (Sunday 9 July). Tickets to shows (apart from The Killers) are still available.