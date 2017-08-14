TOWIE's Chris Clark admits he dumped Jesy Nelson by text using new girlfriend's phone The couple dated briefly at the start of this year

Jesy Nelson was left devastated after she split from her boyfriend Chris Clark earlier this year. The TOWIE star has now revealed that he dumped the Little Mix singer by text, and to add salt to the wound, Chris used his new girlfriend Amber Dowding's mobile to send the message. Speaking to The Sun, Chris, 23, said: "I used Amber's [phone] to do it. I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it. She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been."

In the joint interview, his girlfriend Amber said: "It wasn't my relationship but all I can say on Chris's behalf is that it wasn't done in a negative way. He wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship and he had to end it when he ended it and that was that."

Chris and Jesy made their debut at the BRIT Awards

Jesy, 26, and Chris dated for a couple of months before the TV star called it quits out of the blue while Jesy was touring with her band in the US. Rumour has it that Chris gave little explanation, although he was spotted rekindling his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Amber shortly after the break-up. At the time, Jesy deleted all traces of her ex on Instagram, including one photo of the couple kissing on a night out.

The news came as a shock to fans, who had been rooting for the young couple. They were first seen together at the Brit Awards in February, and were openly affectionate to each other on Instagram, with Chris calling Jesy "My girl".

After the break-up, Jesy deleted all traces of her ex on Instagram

The Shout Out to My Ex singer has well and truly moved on though, and is said to be dating fellow musician Harry James. The pair went on holiday together in Greece in July. A source told The Sun: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry – they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses. They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."