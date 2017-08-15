Miranda Hart apologises to fans after pulling out of Annie The star was playing Miss Hannigan in the musical

Miranda Hart has offered a heartfelt apology to her fans after being forced to pull out of Annie the Musical. The actress, who was playing Miss Hannigan in the production, took to Twitter to address her absence, and saying how sorry she was that she is unable to perform. "All actors will concur, worst thing about the job, getting ill," Miranda, 44, wrote. "Been gutting to be away from @AnnieMusicalUK but voice stronger every day. I'm SO sorry to all fans coming long distances. I now know the hazard of my new love – musical theatre."

Miranda Hart stars as Miss Hannigan in Annie the Musical

A spokesperson for the show revealed that doctors had diagnosed Miranda with "an ongoing throat infection". The star was replaced by her understudy, Anne Smith, at London's Piccadilly Theatre, and is it hoped she will be back on stage later this week.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is set to take over the role from Miranda from 18 September for a ten-week season. Craig, who previously played Miss Hannigan back in 2015, has shared his excitement at returning to the West End. "Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous," he said. "It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night – thought I'm sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."