Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are couple goals in seriously cute bedroom selfie The loved-up couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last Monday

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship was the envy of fans after Ayda posted a seriously cute photo of the couple on her Instagram account. In the picture, the loved-up duo relaxed in their bed while pulling silly faces to the camera. The pair also had fun with Instagram filters – both sporting neon glasses and co-ordinating cat ears.

The post, which was accompanied by the song Bring Me Sunshine, was captioned: "@robbiewilliams Bring me sunshine (RW was the DJ for this post:) #mcm #towelseries #bedroomgoals AWxx," and went down a treat with fans. "Gorgeous couple," one wrote, while another branded them: "Goals." A third added: "I really think you have brought out the best in Robbie. Beautiful couple."

@robbiewilliams Bring me sunshine (RW was the DJ for this post:) #mcm #towelseries #bedroomgoals AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field had fun with Instagram filters in a seriously sweet photo

Last month, Ayda and Robbie celebrated seven happy years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Since then, the pair have become the proud parents to two children – daughter Teddy Rose, four, and son Charlton Valentine, two.

Ayda, who returned to Loose Women on Friday following a summer break, revealed that the couple didn’t actually spend their anniversary together due to Robbie's work commitments. The singer, 43, has been on tour and was in Denmark, but the pair were set to reunite that evening.

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010

Discussing their marriage on the popular ITV daytime programme, Ayda said: "Seven years married, eleven together. It makes me feel so grown-up and old! I'm actually going to see him tonight for the first time in a bit so, I shaved my legs. You know it's special when I shave the legs! I know poor guy. I mean I didn't go full thigh, I just went to the knee. It's still a to-do. Seven years, he's lucky he gets the ankle!"

She added: "No I feel a bit like a teenager, I'm giddy – little date night, with lots of other people and children and dogs and I'm sure Nando's."